Here is every oooh, owww, ugh, unh, and other scatting sound in Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal"

Above, all of the non-lyrical vocal sounds in Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal."
Bonus joke:
Q: If Michael Jackson were alive today, what would be his preferred pronouns?
A: Hee hee.
(Thanks, Harlow!)
Above, all of the non-lyrical vocal sounds in Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal."
Bonus joke:
Q: If Michael Jackson were alive today, what would be his preferred pronouns?
A: Hee hee.
(Thanks, Harlow!)
On Friday, Julian Lennon publicly performed his dad John Lennon's "Imagine" for the first time ever, as a call for donations to support the people of Ukraine. Julian Lennon wrote: As a human, and as an artist, I felt compelled to respond in the most significant way I could. So today, for the first time… READ THE REST
After careful consideration of Samara Ginsberg's wonderful cello renditions of classic TV themes, I've decided to go with Airwolf. After all, it's what classical cellist Stringfellow Hawke would have wanted. READ THE REST
Andy Torres, 36, was recording himself playing drums on Saturday at 7am at Todd Longshore Park in Santa Clarita, California when a man with an ax aggressively expressed his dissatisfaction. Perhaps the video will become the basis of a music video. Perhaps it already is. From CBS News: The 36-year-old musician had been learning how… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Some people have a green thumb. They basically touch some soil, and spirals of greenery burst out, eager to thrive. But for many of us, getting anything to grow is a… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If your stress levels are affecting your sleep, you're not alone. According to the American Psychological Association, more than three-quarters of adults report symptoms of stress including headaches, tiredness, or sleeping… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Have you ever tried to access your favorite Netflix show while traveling abroad? Then you'll know how frustrating it can be when you can't fall asleep to Bridgerton or Ozark in your hotel room when… READ THE REST