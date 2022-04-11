Police investigate massive private taxidermy collection that includes protected and extinct species

Spanish police are investigating the owner of a massive private taxidermy collection containing more than 1,000 animals in two huge warehouses just north of Valencia, Spain. Nearly half of the specimens are from protected species and other mounts are of extinct animals. From NPR:



Among the collection was at least one Scimitar oryx, which was declared extinct by the International Union for Conservation of Nature in 2000. The nearly extinct Bengal tiger and addax, which is a white antelope, are also among the collection.

Next, the Civil Guard says agents will investigate whether any documentation justifies the possession of the taxidermied animals.