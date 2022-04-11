In this North of the Border video, Adam sculpts a Knuckles and Sonic diorama. It's amazing, when you watch one of these sculpting videos, how easy it can look. It isn't. But there is a lot of great inspiration here and oodles of modeling tips.
Image: Screengrab
Sculpting a Knuckles and Sonic the Hedgehog diorama
- crafting
- dioramas
- sculpting
- sonic the hedgehog
