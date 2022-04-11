Young man succumbs to beatniks' peer pressure, smokes pot, gets a D on a test

In this scene from the 1967 anti-scare film, Narcotics, Pit of Despair, a callow college student enters a dope den filled with spaced-out hippies who cajole, harangue, guilt-trip, and bug him until he succumbs to their mind games and shyly takes his first puff of a marijuana cigarette.

His wild night affects his studies the following day. He realizes the serious consequences of his slip-up after receiving a D on his test.

Sadly, the young fellow doesn't learn his lesson, and his trip on the hedonic treadmill leads him to heroin, the fate of everyone who tries smoking pot.

[via r/WeirdLikeMe]