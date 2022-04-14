Kurt Cobain's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" guitar and this weird caricature of Michael Jackson he drew are up for sale

Kurt Cobain's 1969 Fender Mustang guitar—the one seen in the "Smells Like Teen Spirit" music video—is estimated to sell at auction next month for $600,000-$800,000. I predict it will go for more. Much more. In case you hope to play it, you should know that it's a lefty. Also up for bid is a painting he did of Michael Jackson, his 1965 Dodge Dart 170 4-door sedan, a few other bits of ephemera, and quite a few NFTs because, well, y'know. Gil Kaufman writes in Billboard:

Other items include an NFT with Kim's narration and a 360-degree digital representation of the black canvas Converse Jack Purcell shoes owned by Cobain (est. $2,000-$4,000), Cobain's personally drawn 1985 Iron Maiden "Killers" skateboard deck (est. $20,000-$40,000), an original Cobain drawing of Michael Jackson (est. $40,000-$60,000), as well as Cobain's all-access pass from Nirvana's In Utero tour (est. $1,000-$2,000), his United Airlines boarding pass for a flight form Seattle to Chicago (est. $400-$600) and his personally owned Pokey bendable toy from Gumby with "Nirvana" scrawled on the side (est. $2,000-$3,000).

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month in May, Julien's announced that a portion of the proceeds from the auction of the guitar and a handful of other Cobain items will benefit the mental health awareness campaign "Kicking the Stigma."