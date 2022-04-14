Tennesse GOP senator praises Hitler for overcoming homelessness

Frank S. Niceley, a State Senator from Tennessee, says homeless people should not give up hope. Instead, they should model themselves after genocidal Adolf Hitler, who "decided to live on the streets for a while" and "went on to lead a life that got him into history books."

From the video:

I want to give you a little history on homelessness. Nineteen and ten, Hitler decided to live on the streets for a while. So for two years, Hitler lived on the streets and practiced his oratory and his body language and how to connect with [inaudible] and then went on to lead a life that got him into history books. So, a lot of these people, it's not a dead end. They can come out of this, these homeless camps and have a productive life, or in Hitler's case, a very unproductive life.