Alex Jones paid himself $18 million before declaring bankruptcy, say Sandy Hook plaintiffs

In an apparent ploy to end civil litigation filed by family members of the Sandy Hook school shooting victims, Alex Jones' disinformation site Infowars declared bankruptcy, but not before Jones paid himself $18 million and another $54 million to "shell companies owned by insiders like his parents, his children, and himself," according to the plaintiffs.
From Above The Law:
Last week, the Texas plaintiffs filed a lawsuit under the Texas Uniform Fraudulent Transfer Act (TUFTA) alleging that Jones has already looted his company by siphoning off $72 million, with $18 million going directly into his own pocket and another $54 million paid to "shell companies owned by insiders like his parents, his children, and himself."
So the bankruptcy filings, originally flagged by Fortune should probably be interpreted less as a statement of the podcaster's financial health and more as a litigation strategy. Indeed, all but one of the 20 largest listed creditors for the InfoW LLC, IWHealth LLC, and Prison Planet TV LLC is a Sandy Hook plaintiff, and the application to appoint accountant Marc Schwartz as chief restructuring officer makes clear that the bankruptcy is primarily a vehicle to settle the defamation suits before they get to a jury.