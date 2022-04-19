Efforts to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from ballot can move ahead, says judge, and her first hearing is Friday

Marjorie Taylor Greene failed in her efforts to block a lawsuit that could, if successful, bar her from running for office in November. A Federal judge gave a group of Georgia voters the green light yesterday to proceed with their case against QAnon Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who they label as an insurrectionist after she encouraged MAGA fans to attack the Capitol. According to a disqualification clause in the Fourteenth Amendment, insurrectionists may not hold public office.

Judge Amy Totenberg's ruling yesterday means a hearing that was scheduled on Friday can go ahead.

"At the hearing on Friday, we look forward to questioning Greene under oath about her involvement in the events of Jan. 6, and to demonstrating how her facilitation of the insurrection disqualifies her from public office under the United States Constitution," said Ron Fein, legal director of Free Speech for People, the group suing Greene.

From The New York Times: