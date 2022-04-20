Ukraine reports Russians shooting their own troops

Reports of low morale and soldiers looking to quit the Russian war effort continue. Apparently expecting to be paid what you were told will get you killed in the Russian armed services.

Daily Beast:

"According to Ukrainian intelligence, yesterday in the Pologovsky district Russian troops started to rebel: Russia's soldiers didn't want to fight because they have not received their promised payouts. [Ramzan] Kadyrov's men brutally killed three of the instigators of the riot who were ready to lay down their weapons and head home," Arefyev wrote.

No further details were provided on the brigade said to be involved in the riot, but Chechen troops have widely been seen as playing the role of "enforcers" during the war, and many survivors of the Bucha massacre outside Kyiv said the mass execution of civilians only began after Chechen troops were sent in to replace Russian soldiers there.

Authorities in nearby Dnipro reported similar instances of Russian troops rebelling. In a statement Wednesday, the Dnipro City Council said intercepted phone calls revealed Vladimir Putin's troops plotting to shoot their own commanders.