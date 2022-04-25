Faces of all Republican and Democrat US senators combined into two monstrous headshots

Above, all 50 Republican senators as one monstrosity, courtesy of the FaceApp AI algorithm.
And here's the equally-creepy other side of the aisle:
(via @_sn_n and @Zekernater, thanks Lux Sparks-Pescovitz!)
