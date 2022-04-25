"Liberals beware": Don Jr. and GOP candidate Eric Greitens threaten Democrats while shooting guns

And yet another dog whistle for violence against democrats by GOP leadership. This time it's father-fearing Don Trump Jr. and alleged wife-and-child-abuser Eric Greitens, the Republican Senate candidate from Missouri who was recently accused by ex-wife Sheena Grietens of "physical violence toward our children, such as cuffing our then three-year-old son across the face at the dinner table in front of me and yanking him around by his hair." The two are seen in a video shooting targets together.

"Striking fear into the hearts of liberals everywhere, folks," Junior says after a loud round of shooting.

"Liberals beware," Greitens chimes in over more target shots.