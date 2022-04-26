PA GOP Senate debate was an argument over who Trump loves the most

Mehmet Oz, a peddler of dangerous nostrums, Carla Sands, star of Deathstalker III: the Warriors from Hell (1988), and the other GOP candidates for U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania, launched into each other on the debate stage over who their god-emperor favored the most.

"President Trump saw right through him, did not endorse him, and then he endorsed me," said Oz, referring to one of the other candidates. "President Trump made it clear. I'm America first."

"I'm the only person in this race that was appointed by President Trump," said Sands.

Here's a clip of last night's debate to give you an idea of the kind of Trump worship that went on there.