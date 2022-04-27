Oklahoma candidate calls for death of Anthony Fauci, to loud applause

John Bennett, chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party who is running for Congress, told a crowd that Dr. Anthony Fauci should be executed by a firing squad. And the crowd enthusiastically cheered.

"We're fighting communist Democrats, establishment RINOs! We're fighting against a system that stole the election in 2020 and nobody had been held accountable. … And by the way, we should try Anthony Fauci and put him in front of a firing squad," he said to a crowd that exploded in hoots and applause.

"And for the Secret Service, if they're listening, I'm not advocating we kill Anthony Fauci until he's convicted of his crimes through a court," he concludes in the clip below.

Violent dog whistles calling for the death of anyone who disagrees with the GOP are now commonplace in the Republican party. Earlier in the week, Don Jr. Trump and Missouri's Eric Greitens, a Republican running for Senate, aired a threatening video in which they shoot guns while warning, "Liberals beware." Many other recent videos showing GOP politicians and political candidates either insinuating violence with the sounds of gunfire, or actually aiming weapons toward specific Democrats, are now so commonplace, they've become as invisible – at least in terms of public reaction and outrage – as the sound of a dog whistle, which is only heard by the dogs who are trained to act.

John Bennett, chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party and a current GOP congressional candidate, declares that "we should try Anthony Fauci and put him in front of a firing squad." pic.twitter.com/We2c13LYsk — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) April 26, 2022

Via Mediaite