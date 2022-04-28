DeSantis blasts Disney for "injecting sexuality" into their cartoons, pretends they used to be sex-free

Outraged that Disney isn't going along with his anti-freedoms, anti-LGBTQ agenda, a bellowing Ron DeSantis blasted Disney for "their intention to inject sexuality into the programming for these very young kids." As if it's a new concept.

"When we were young, you could watch cartoons without having to worry!" he cried, while stumping for Big Lie promoter and Senate candidate Adam Laxalt in Nevada on Wednesday. "Now parents have to sit there and worry about what are they trying to inject in?"

In reality, as anyone who's ever watched a cartoon from any era knows and surely doesn't forget, there was plenty of "sexuality" in the cartoons of yonder, and the only thing actually "injected" around here is the contagious GQP disorder, the "I don't remembers."

Commenters were quick to post clips from past cartoons, hoping to restore his blank spots (see below).

"When we were young, you could watch cartoons without having to worry."



— Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) again baselessly claims Disney is injecting sexuality into cartoons while stumping for Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt

Like his whole schtick was playing up dragalicious feminine wiles. pic.twitter.com/da5do6pRtY — A. M. Pines (@AM_Pines) April 28, 2022