TikToker Marvel.Mermaid recently went to Disneyland cosplaying as fictional British MI6 agent Peggy Carter. She met up with the Captain America character there, and as you might imagine, the couple really hit it off. I think Disneyland should hire her.

The question is, who should she meet when she cosplays as Velma?

(Featured image from front page by Willrow Hood / Shutterstock.com)