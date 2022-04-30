Vogelbescherming Nederland is a Dutch nature conservation organization that supports wild birds. The organization has put together a collection of live webcams that give a peek into different species of birds' nests. They're way too cute. I couldn't help myself from saying "hi" to some of them through my screen, even though they can't hear me. A button allows you to donate to the birds while you're watching if you'd like to support them.
These webcams allow you to spy on adorable birds in their nests in real-time
