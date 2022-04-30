These webcams allow you to spy on adorable birds in their nests in real-time

Popkin
Bachkova Natalia/Shutterstock.com

Vogelbescherming Nederland is a Dutch nature conservation organization that supports wild birds. The organization has put together a collection of live webcams that give a peek into different species of birds' nests. They're way too cute. I couldn't help myself from saying "hi" to some of them through my screen, even though they can't hear me. A button allows you to donate to the birds while you're watching if you'd like to support them.