How this life insurance provider saves money for young adults

Adulthood is tough. Yes, it's exhilarating to score the big job that will open doors to the career of your dreams. And getting your first home is definitely thrilling. Plus, there's no greater joy than having children. But, at the same time, long office hours, steep mortgage payments, and late nights soothing crying toddlers all add up, which makes something as simple as getting life insurance feel like an enormous task.

If you're one of the 28 percent of American workers who feel overworked or one of the countless tired parents out there, taking the necessary steps to get covered might be overwhelming. Luckily, there's Fabric — a provider that makes getting life insurance simpler without sacrificing an ounce of quality.

While securing a life insurance policy is historically a slow process, Fabric is taking a modern, tech-driven approach to reduce wait times and get busy adults set up with quotes and policies much faster. In fact, you can apply for a policy through Fabric in as little as ten minutes. To get started, all you need to do is take the easy, 60-second quiz on the provider's website.

Fabric offers policies issued by Vantis Life Insurance Company, a Penn Mutual company. Penn Mutual is the second-oldest mutual life insurance company in America, and wholly owns Vantis life, which is currently rated "A+" ("Superiod") for financial strength by A.M. Best. These plans range in coverage from $100,000 to $5,000,000, with rates as low as $13.71/month and term lengths ranging from 10 to 30 years.

Easily apply using Fabric's website or handy application to get started. If approved, you can tailor your term length and coverage amount to suit your needs before finalizing your policy. They also offer a 30-day money back guarantee so you don't have to worry

Fabric's excellent reputation is based on its ease of use and competitive term life insurance policy rates. It's been featured in The Wall Street Journal and Forbes, as well as on Motherly and TechCrunch — and has a fantastic 4.8/5 stars from over 1,800 reviews on TrustPilot. To learn more about why Fabric is such a standout life insurance provider, just head to the website for insights on coverage, comparisons with competitors, and more in-depth reviews.

Take Fabric's 60-second quiz and take care of your future today.

This article is designed to provide general information on the subjects covered. By providing your information, you may be contacted regarding the sale of insurance products. (for use with CTAs asking for contact information). Term Life Insurance policies (Form ICC16-VLT, ICC19-VLT2, and CMP 0501 with state variations where applicable) are issued by Vantis Life Insurance Company (Vantis Life), Windsor, CT. Coverage may not be available in all states. Issuance of coverage for Term Life Insurance is subject to underwriting review and approval. Pricing may vary by state.