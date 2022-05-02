Fisher Price baby gamepad toy turned into the real thing

here's the Fisher Price Xbox controller in action!



let me know what games you'd like to see me play with it



and thanks to @Wario64 for the off-hand joke that inspired me to make this happen 😂 pic.twitter.com/3OETvcsEsI — Rudeism (@rudeism) May 1, 2022

Dylan "Rudeism" Beck hacked a Fisher Price Laugh and Learn Gamepad [Amazon] to be a real XBox controller and plans to show it off by thrashing some of Elden Ring's challenging foes. Best of all, it still has its original guts too, playing tinny sound effects and jingles as it goes. The Verge's Sean Hollister scored an interview with the modding maestro: