Watch: Trump thinks women who get abortions should be punished (in resurfaced video)

Along with the Supreme Court's vote to overturn Roe V. Wade, as published by Politico, comes a walk down memory lane in the form of a 2016 resurfaced video of Donald Trump, speaking about his stance on banning abortion.

"You'll go back to a position like they had, where people will perhaps go to illegal places. But you have to ban it," he told Chris Matthews on MSNBC (video below). "There has to be some form of punishment,"

"For the woman?" Matthews asked.

"Yes, there has to be some form," Trump said.

And for the person who gets the woman pregnant? They should not have to face any punishment, Trump later told Matthews (not seen in the clip), according to Insider.

And as we all know by now, what Trump wants, the GOP tries its darnedest to deliver.