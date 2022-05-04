Gary Oldman is winding his career down

I've often heard many a woman exclaim, "ugh, why are all the good guys taken?" I can't entirely relate to the sentiment as a straight man, but the last couple of years have afforded me some empathy towards their position by allowing me the opportunity to ask a similar question. Why are all the good British actors suddenly talking about retirement?

Obviously, I was being facetious in the preceding sentence, but there's a germ of truth within my attempt at jocularity. While promoting his Apple TV+ show Slow Horses in an interview with Deadline, Oldman began dropping hints that his career is coming to a close. Oldman, who stars as Jackson Lamb, the protagonist of a series of books by British author Mick Herron, on which Slow Horses is based, spoke candidly about reaching the end of his legendary career.

OLDMAN:…But, yeah, I could see myself playing Jackson for the next how many years, yeah. Absolutely. I mean, for those that love the books and that were Mick Herron devotees as it were, he is already an iconic character. So, if it were to go out with a bang, I mean, retirement is on the horizon. Yeah. I can see it. DEADLINE: Retirement? No. You're too young. You're too young. OLDMAN: You know, to be able to sort of wrap it all up playing Jackson Lamb, I would consider myself very honored and very lucky to be able to do that. I would never say never.

If he is indeed reaching the end of the road, we have to appreciate Gary Oldman while we have him. I mean, who else could seamlessly oscillate from playing a loathsome pimp to the noble Commissioner Gordon and whatever the hell this is supposed to be.