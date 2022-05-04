JD Vance wins Ohio's GOP Primary

A few years ago, JD Vance was a never-Trumper who described the then-president as a fascist. Now Vance is a Trump-loving acolyte, propelled to victory in Ohio's GOP Republican primary election by his endorsement and a campaign bankrolled by right-wing billionaire Peter Thiel. Vance faces off against Democrat Tim Ryan in November's U.S. Senate election.

Addressing supporters in Cincinnati, Vance thanked Trump for his endorsement and attacked the media for highlighting his past criticism of the former president. "They wanted to write a story that this campaign would be the death of Donald Trump's America First agenda," Vance said. "It ain't the death of the America First agenda."

In the other big race, for Ohio governor, incumbent Mike DeWine won the Republican primary and will face Nan Whaley, who won the Democratic nomination.