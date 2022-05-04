Low water level exposes body dumped in Lake Mead

Water dropping to historically low levels in Lake Mead has exposed a barrel containing the body of a man apparently shot in the 1970s. The lake was purportedly a popular place for murderers to dump bodies. As the water line continues to recede expect to find more lost souls.

CBS News:

Las Vegas police believe a body found inside a barrel in the newly exposed bottom of Lake Mead was that of a man who had been shot.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer also said Tuesday that shoes worn by the man were manufactured in the middle and late 1970s, indicating that the killing likely occurred between the middle 1970s and early 1980s, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Police previously said they thought the remains probably dated from the 1980s.