Michigan's "enjoy rape" MAGA candidate loses big to Democrat

MAGA favorite Robert Regan, who told his daughters to "lie back and enjoy it" if they were being raped, was trounced by Democrat Carol Glanville in a special election yesterday for a Michigan state House seat.

Glanville won in a district that The Washington Post says "twice voted overwhelmingly for Trump." But even Regan's best MAGA efforts to smear Glanville as a "groomer," suggest that the Covid-19 pandemic and Russian invasion of Ukraine were hoaxes, and that the election was stolen from Trump were insufficient to win the seat.

From The Washington Post: