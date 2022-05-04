The joy of heat shrink tubing

Heat shrinking tubing is used in electronics projects to keep wires nice and tidy. It's fun to use, too! You can either rub a soldering iron tip over it, or use a heat gun, and the material shrinks tightly around the wires. You can use heat shrink tubing to reinforce charging cables, repair eyeglasses, and add a custom rubbery grip to pens and pencils. Amazon has a great sale on a 580-piece box of heat shrink tubing. Get some and have the time of your life with this wonder material.