Heat shrinking tubing is used in electronics projects to keep wires nice and tidy. It's fun to use, too! You can either rub a soldering iron tip over it, or use a heat gun, and the material shrinks tightly around the wires. You can use heat shrink tubing to reinforce charging cables, repair eyeglasses, and add a custom rubbery grip to pens and pencils. Amazon has a great sale on a 580-piece box of heat shrink tubing. Get some and have the time of your life with this wonder material.
The joy of heat shrink tubing
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- tubes
- wonderful things
UbuWeb: an online archive of the avant-garde
UbuWeb is a thoughtfully curated, giant online archive of avant-garde material. Everything on the site can be downloaded for free. Some of my favorite sections of the site include Conceptual Comics, Outsiders, and Film and Video. I'm always pleasantly overwhelmed by the number of rabbit holes I want to venture into while I'm navigating the… READ THE REST
David Byrne brings the world "Reasons to be Cheerful"
In an effort to fight cynicism, David Byrne has started a new online editorial project called Reasons to be Cheerful. It's described as a "self help magazine for people who hate self help magazines." He writes: It often seems as if the world is going straight to Hell. I wake up in the morning, I… READ THE REST
Weekend Tunes: DeVotchKa – Straight Shot
DeVotchKa's latest album, This Night Falls Forever, has been on near constant rotation in our home since I picked it up a few weeks ago. As usual, the band's music is heartrendingly beautiful. Straight Shot is the first track on the album and the one that, for me at least, has been the band's biggest… READ THE REST
Save $44 on a Japanese chef knife that can transform your kitchen arsenal
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. One of the great joys in life is cooking at home. However, the meditative and nurturing joy you find when preparing meals can only be tapped into when you have kitchen essentials.… READ THE REST
This is the MDM solution for Apple-centric companies
Jamf Now helps companies set up, manage, and secure their Apple devices, offering companies and managers top-to-bottom assistance with their products. READ THE REST
Gamers: The stakes just got higher with World War Z: Aftermath, now just $26
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. As a gamer, you always seek the next challenging and thrilling escape. For example, suppose you're a fan of the original hit World War Z, inspired by Paramount Pictures' blockbuster film and played… READ THE REST