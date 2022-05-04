Woman thought dead bangs on inside of coffin during funeral

Last week, a funeral was held for Rosa Isabel Céspedes Callaca of Chiclayo, Peru following a tragic car crash that killed her brother-in-law and severely injured her three children. During the funeral though, Callaca apparently began banging on the inside of her coffin, causing quite a scene.

Cemetery administrator Juan Segundo Cajo opened the casket and confirmed that Callaca had opened her eyes and was breathing. She was rushed to Ferreñafe Reference Hospital but apparently died for real just a few hours later.

(Univision.com via Google Translate)