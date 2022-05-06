500 kilograms of cocaine turns up in shipment of coffee to Nespresso factory

Workers at the Nespresso factory in Romont, Switzerland, were surprised to find cocaine in the container of coffee shipped to them from Brazil. They immediately alerted authorities, reports the BBC, who found 500kg of the stimulant. The illegal one, that is.

A Nespresso statement said production of coffee capsules at the plant had not been contaminated by the drug. "We want to reassure consumers that all our products are safe to consume," the coffee company said. The seized cocaine was 80% pure and had an estimated street value of nearly €50m ($53m; £43m).

I like the idea that somewhere, a drug lord has more coffee than she knows what to do with. But it appears from the report that the cocaine was intentionally hidden amid the coffee and its intended recipient failed to intercept it before it got to the destination.