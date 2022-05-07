Using schematics found on archive.org, Mark Longstaff rebuilt an analog circuit found in Roland's TR-808 Rhythm Composer. Which circuit? Oh, you know the one.
Recreating the Roland TR-808's legendary analog cowbell
