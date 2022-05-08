BBC names Ncuti Gatwa as the new Doctor Who

Ncuti Gatwa, the 29-year-old star of Netflix sitcom Sex Education, was today named as the 14th Doctor Who, taking over the iconic role from Jodie Whittaker. After the announcement, the Rwanda-born Scottish actor was cornered by reporters at the UK's Bafta Awards ceremony:

"It feels really amazing. It's a true honour. This role is an institution and it's so iconic." Speaking on the red carpet before Sunday's Bafta TV Awards, where he is nominated for Sex Education, Gatwa said the role of the Doctor "means a lot to so many people, including myself". He added: "I feel very grateful to have had the baton handed over and I'm going to try to do my best."

Here he is today with Doctor Who producer Russell T Davies, himself returning to helm the show for its next season.