Elon Musk thinks people should work in factories 24 hours a day

Unctuous mergers-and-acquisitions tycoon Elon Musk thinks poorly of Americans. Unlike Chinese workers, he says, Americans don't want to work in factories until 3 am for subsistence wages to enrich the owners.

"They won't just be burning the midnight oil, they will be burning the 3 am oil, they won't even leave the factory type of thing, whereas in America people are trying to avoid going to work at all," Musk said at an FT Live event.

Some might say this is a gross misrepresentation of American workers, the vast majority of whom work hard every day to support themselves and their families. But Musk is the world's richest person, so he can't be wrong.

And of course, what Musk doesn't mention is that the Chinese workers he's lauding are often forced to work in horrible conditions, with long hours and little rest, and that they're not given the same protections as workers in developed countries. But as long as they're making Musk richer, that's all that matters.

[via Yahoo Finance]