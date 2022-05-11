Florida student sues the state over "Don't Say Gay" bill

Zander Moricz is the first openly gay class president at his Sarasota, FL high school. He is also now the youngest public plaintiff in a federal lawsuit against the state of Florida to strike down the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill.

Moricz also recently learned that his principle is forbidding him from mentioning his queer identity, his activism, or the lawsuit in his upcoming graduation speech. The principle warned that if he mentions any of these things, his mic will be cut off and the ceremony with be interrupted.

Image: Screengrab