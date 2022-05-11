Scandal in Weymouth, England, over pavement color selection

Pedestrians using the new pavement on Custom House Quay in Weymouth, England, have objected to its sickly pale-green color and extracted an apology from local authorities. Dorset County Council promises to rectify the error by painting it a nicer color.
When the green colour was unveiled in April, the council initially said it was the permanent colour. It then said it was only a base colour, before admitting "human error played a part in a mix up". The surface will be changed to "more of a sandy colour and in keeping with the surroundings" by the end of May.