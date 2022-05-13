In this 1997 ad, the superiority of plastic in all conceivable applications is asserted. It's quite surreal how it steps one by one through things now understood to be pollution, then ends on "and then it saved this cop's life." [via]
1990s plastic industry propaganda video
