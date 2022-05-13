Laura Ingraham displays same level of memory loss as Marjorie Taylor Greene (video)

Fox's Laura Ingraham is showing the same signs of profound memory loss as QAnon's Marjorie Taylor Greene, failing to remember major pandemic events from just two years ago. When talking about the current baby formula shortage, caused by both supply chain issues and Abbott Nutrition's major baby formula recall and factory shutdown, Ingraham short-circuited.

With a pained brow-knitted expression taken from the Tucker Carlson playbook, she asked, "Why didn't we have hoarding during the Trump administration?" (See video below.)

Toilet paper, eggs, hand sanitizer, bleach, canned foods of every kind … Ingraham's recollection of 2020 is about as shoddy as Fox's everyday reporting.