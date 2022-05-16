Engineering students create edible adhesive tape to keep your burrito wrapped tightly

Enginering students from Johns Hopkins University prototyped an edible adhesive tape, called Tastee Tape, to keep burritos and other wrapped foods sealed up during consumption. (In the image above, they used tape colored with dye.)

From Johns Hopkins University:

"First, we learned about the science around tape and different adhesives, and then we worked to find edible counterparts," said Tyler Guarino, who teamed up with fellow engineering seniors Marie Eric, Rachel Nie, and Erin Walsh on the project.

The team tested a "multitude" of ingredients and combinations before settling on a final recipe, which is edible, safe, and has the tensile strength you can trust to hold together a fat burrito.

Because they are applying for a patent, team members declined to disclose their secret formula.

"What I can say is that all its ingredients are safe to consume, are food grade, and are common food and dietary additives," Guarino said.

Months spent prototyping resulted in rectangular strips measuring half an inch by two inches. These come affixed to sheets of waxed paper. To use, simply remove a strip from the sheet, wet thoroughly to activate, and apply to your lunch, dinner, or favorite snack.