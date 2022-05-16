Ukraine's winning Eurovision Song Contest entry

Ukraine won this year's Eurovision Song Contest—a sympathy vote and a meaningful one at that. Here's the winning track, Stefania, by the Kalush Orchestra.
Kalush Orchestra brought Ukraine its third Eurovision win, pulling ahead of Britain in the grand finale thanks to a surge of popular votes from some of the estimated 200 million viewers from 40 participating countries. The win buoyed Ukrainian spirits and represented a strong affirmation of Ukrainian culture, which Psiuk said was "under attack" by Russia's invasion.
With victory secured in Italy, Kalush Orchestra released the version of the video embedded above; here's the original performance. Ukraine is now committed to host the contest, though for understandable reasons they might take a rain check on next year's show. Russia was disqualified from this year's event upon invading Ukraine.