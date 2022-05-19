Ditch the extra cup of coffee. This gadget can really boost your productivity

Whether gaming in your spare time or burying yourself in spreadsheets at your 9-to-5, efficiency matters. And while you may have the latest and greatest laptop or smartphone to work on, its small screen can totally kill your enjoyment, especially when you're hopping over to different apps or watching your favorite streaming content.

If you're looking for a way to kick up your productivity, not much can beat this portable touchscreen monitor by Desklab. Plugging right into your device, this 13-inch screen immediately elevates your workspace, helping you to work more efficiently no matter where you are. From its compact size to its incredible compatibility, anyone can benefit from this nifty gadget.

This portable touch screen monitor can be a real game-changer, as it's capable of plugging into your laptop, desktop, smartphone, or even your favorite gaming system, proving to the incredibly versatile with no official setup required. You'll be able to effortlessly navigate your way around thanks to the device's handy touchscreen. And thanks to the screen's crystal clear, 4K resolution, you can design, play, and watch content with stunning clarity.

What really sets this touchscreen monitor apart from anything remotely like it is its true portability. Weighing just 1.3 pounds and measuring less than half an inch thick, this can easily slide right into your briefcase, bookbag, or computer case to easily lug around anywhere. This means you can easily use it on the go, whether you're at the office or in your favorite local coffee shop.

From its seamless design to its fully customizable light and sound panel, this touchscreen monitor can take your work, gaming, or whatever else to whole new heights, improving productivity significantly. And given that it's received rave reviews online, including a 4.5 out of 5-star rating, the proof is in the pudding.

Get the Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor (4K) at 58% off for just $289.99.

Prices subject to change.