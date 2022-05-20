A Trump-endorsed candidate for Michigan legislature believes birth control should be illegal

With access to abortion about to disappear in places across the nation, next up is access to birth control. Trump-endorsed candidate for representative to the Michigan legislature Jacky Eubanks steps right out and says she thinks people should not be having sex unless it is within "the confines of marriage" and may result in "life."
Folks should have access to whatever medical care they and their doctors deem necessary. Do what you will within the confines of your own marriage, but do not seek to legislate others.