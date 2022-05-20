David Letterman hosted the Late Show for the last time seven years ago today

David Letterman was an institution when I was a kid. Even though his show had a more significant legacy, I never found Jay Leno funny or exciting. Letterman, on the other hand, just made sense to me. His detached sarcasm and dry one-liners were instrumental in forging my comedic identity as a youth. When I moved to New York in 2013, it was imperative for me that I got the chance to see Letterman live. Unfortunately, I drew the short straw and didn't get any cool celebrities. Instead, I got some scientists talking about climate change, which, while interesting, didn't live up to my Late Show fantasies.

Thankfully, I got to see Letterman on his last show in the iconic Ed Sullivan theater. And even though he's continued to produce content in recent years, nothing will compare to his run as the host of the Late Show.