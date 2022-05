When Georgia's GOP gubernatorial candidate, David Perdue, was asked if he would accept the results of tomorrow's primary election, the Trump-backed stooge replied, "Well, it depends if there's fraud or not." (Video below.)

Of course that is MAGA code for, "It depends on whether I win or not."

But, if you can believe a recent Fox survey, it doesn't look like MAGA-speak is doing the trick. Governor Brian Kemp, who hasn't been bullied into Trump's Big Lie, leads Perdue 60%-28%.