Trader Joe's 100% ginger juice drink mix is great for cooking

I consume two packets of Trader Joe's ginger juice powder dissolved in hot water almost every day. It's not like regular ginger tea, which is just the ground-up root of the ginger plant.

As the package copy for Trader Joe's 100% ginger juice drink mix says, "We take fresh ginger grown in Northern Thailand — which is known to be a bit sweet — and press the fresh ginger roots for its juice and use spray-dry technology to transform it into powder. Instead of overwhelming earthiness, you get a delicate, easy-dissolving powder with concentrated ginger flavor."

I recently found a new use for it in cooking. I was making sesame chicken from the recipe in BudgetBytes, which called for ginger. We didn't have any, so I substituted about 1/2 a packet of ginger powder. It turned out great! If you have a Trader Joe's in your area, I recommend giving it a try.