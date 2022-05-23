Why do humans have the biggest butts in the animal kingdom?

As the video embedded here states, humans don't have the biggest butts based on size alone. Hippos have us beat by a literal ton. I'm talking about a ratio of butt to body size, in which humans are unmatched. When you think about it from that angle, it's easy to see why butts have become such big businesses on Instagram lately. They're inherently interesting beyond the carnal implications they rouse. I'm not naive enough to believe that everyone browsing butts on Instagram is performing anatomical research, but you have to admit that our butts are compelling, for lack of a better word.

The video above from the Institute of Human Anatomy's YouTube page has all the answers about the human hindquarters you always wanted to ask. By taking a look at corpses- just trying to give you a heads up, folks- the hosts of the video unpacks what makes our butts tick. Where's Sir Mix A Lot when you need him?