Japanese movie companies are suing people who condense feature films into 10-minute "fast movies"

Thirteen Japanese film companies filed a civil suit against three YouTubers who created condensed versions of their movies and earned advertising income. The companies are seeking $3.9 million in damages. The three Youtubers have already been convicted in criminal court for copyright violation.

Financial Times (paywalled) reports that "as of June 2021, fast movies were watched almost 480mn times on YouTube, with damages estimated to amount to ¥95.6bn, according to the Content Overseas Distribution Association, a Tokyo-based anti-piracy organisation."