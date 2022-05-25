Instead of eliminating school shootings, Fox News hosts suggest turning schools into heavily armed obstacle courses

Oh, FOX. Armed patrols, man traps, and bulletproof blankets are all on the list of ineffective solutions FOX suggests as a response to shooting in our schools. Rather than focus on things that might stop shootings altogether, suggest more bullets.

Daily Beast:

Fox News on Tuesday night broadcast a number of suggestions for how to prevent mass shootings, hours after a gunman killed at least 19 elementary school children and two adults in Texas. These ideas included creating tax breaks for retired military and law enforcement personnel to patrol school property, installing "man traps," and purchasing "ballistic blankets" for students.

"Instead of parents buying their kids all these tools and toys and games, invest in the classroom to make it safer," Maureen O'Connell, a former FBI agent, suggested to Bret Baier. Companies can conduct "threat assessments" for areas of vulnerability, she said, "and they have blankets that you can put up on the wall that are colorful and beautiful—but they're ballistic blankets."

Similar comments were made on Hannity, where the namesake host first whined about President Joe Biden choosing to "politicize" the tragedy when he called for action from Republicans lobbied by the gun industry. Sean Hannity then turned to Dan Bongino, and said that "for years" he's advocated for ways to keep students safe.