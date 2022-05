Star Wars was released in theaters today, May 25, 1977. My big brother took me to see it a few days later. Then I saw it again. And again. And again. And again.

But why did Episodes 4, 5, and 6 come out before 1, 2, and 3?

Because in charge of directing, Yoda was.

Sorry, trying to come up with Star Wars jokes is difficult. Sometimes they just seem a bit forced.