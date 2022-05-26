The OMNIA Q5 5-in-1 Wireless Charging Station will make sure you never run out of juice

Getting your act together now that the sun is shining and you have better things to do with your time is hard, especially when you need to focus. Then, as everything turns into busy work and you're just trying to make it through the day so you can enjoy an exhaustive list of fun things, bam, all of your electronics die. That's annoying in itself, but when you're just trying to get to the end of the day and chill, it's especially devastating. Never run out of gas on your little lifelines again with this OMNIA Q5 5-in-1 Wireless Charging Station.

Alright, here's how to clean your life up with the OMNIA Q5 5-in-1 Wireless Charging Station. This charging station will get all of your electronics ready to roll in less time than it takes you to look for your flimsy wire charger. It includes five ports for all of your apple devices that keep you completely sane (for the most part, the world is a crazy place, after all). With capabilities to charge your iPhone (7.5W), Android (15W), AirPods, AirPods Pro, Apple Watch, Apple Pencil Gen2, or any earbuds with wireless charging function, you'll be able to juice up all of your lifelines in a flash. It includes USB-A and USB-C ports, so everything has a place on the OMNIA.

Beyond its actual function, the charging port has a sleek modern look and has an angle that ranges from 15° to 20°, so you can work or play on your devices in the comfiest way possible for you.

Beyond that, it's got a ton of great features including over-heat, over-charge, and foreign object detection, indicator lights, and a 9V — 3A, 12V — 3A, 15V — 3A, 20V — 3A (PD/QC) power rating input. How's that for a jack of all trades?

Get the OMNIA Q5 5-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $69 (Reg. $120).

Prices subject to change.