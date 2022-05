screenshot of electjackyeubanks.com

Jacky Eubanks, a Trump-endorsed candidate for a Michigan state senate seat whose campaign promises include pushing to criminalize birth control, proudly states on her website that she received a "classical liberal arts education based on the seminole works of Western Civilization."

I'm glad to see that she respects the wisdom of our country's Indigenous people.

If you must, read more of Eubanks's brilliance on the "Issues + Policies" section of her website.

