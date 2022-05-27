Jodie Foster is the lead of True Detective season 4

If you talk to cinephiles, the debate around which era was the best for movies is contentious. However, few will assert that the present is the most significant period in filmmaking. Sure, they'll all attest that what cameras and special effects can achieve in modernity is impressive. Still, they probably won't praise the caliber of films produced with the technology mentioned above. The same thing can't be said about television. Without a doubt, we live in the greatest era for tv of all time.
One of the networks that helped lead the charge in creating the current television landscape, HBO, is about to double down on its commitment to groundbreaking drama. According to Deadline, Jodie Foster is set to take the reigns of the critically acclaimed True Detective series. As anthology series, True Detective allows prestigious and even Oscar-winning actors to play in the television sandbox without leaving the world of big-budget films.
The Silence of the Lambs star is to lead the fourth iteration of HBO's True Detective franchise, True Detective: Night Country.
Foster, who will also exec produce the series, will play Detective Liz Danvers in the series, which comes from writer and director Issa López and executive producer Barry Jenkins.
Alan Page Arriaga, exec producer of Starz's Shining Girls, has also joined Lopez to write.
The series is centered around Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro who are looking to solve the case of six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanishing without a trace, when the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska. The pair will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.
It marks the first major TV role for Foster as an adult. The actor, who was 12 when she starred in Taxi Driver, featured in series such as Gunsmoke, My Three Sons and ABC's TV spinoff of Paper Moon as a child, but has not had a starring role on the small screen since 1975. She has, however, lent her voice to series such as Frasier, The X-Files and The Simpsons and has directed episodes of television such as Orange Is The New Black, Black Mirror and Tales From The Loop.https://deadline.com/2022/05/true-detective-jodie-foster-to-star-season-4hbo-1235033965/