Jodie Foster is the lead of True Detective season 4

If you talk to cinephiles, the debate around which era was the best for movies is contentious. However, few will assert that the present is the most significant period in filmmaking. Sure, they'll all attest that what cameras and special effects can achieve in modernity is impressive. Still, they probably won't praise the caliber of films produced with the technology mentioned above. The same thing can't be said about television. Without a doubt, we live in the greatest era for tv of all time.

One of the networks that helped lead the charge in creating the current television landscape, HBO, is about to double down on its commitment to groundbreaking drama. According to Deadline, Jodie Foster is set to take the reigns of the critically acclaimed True Detective series. As anthology series, True Detective allows prestigious and even Oscar-winning actors to play in the television sandbox without leaving the world of big-budget films.