The return of Cal Kestis and his droid buddy BD-1 has debuted in this beautiful trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order. The next set of adventures of this escaped padawan look amazing.

While we haven't seen Cal or BD-1 in live-action, yet, we have seen a BD droid in The Book of Boba Fett, so who knows.

Image: Screen grab