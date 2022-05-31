Check out the new DeLorean

Behold the DeLorean Alpha EV, the first vehicle from the revived DeLorean Motor Company! Emma Roth at The Verge:

The Alpha 5 could come with a 100kWh battery, offering an estimated 300 miles of range and a top speed of 155mph. DeLorean indicates these specs will belong to the "base" performance model, but there isn't any word on other possible performance tiers or pricing. While the Alpha 5 does hint at its heritage to its gas-powered predecessor with gull-winged doors and a sloped design, it trades an angular look for smoother curves and four seats instead of two.

I agree that a new DeLorean should not have the distinguishing aesthetic of the original (consider its hamfisted appropriation by others), but I think it should still have a distinguishing aesthetic. This reminds me of a DeLorean desktop theme that makes everything in the latest version of your operating system silver and black.