If you are (or were) a Weedian of a certain age, chances are you're at least passingly familiar with the Proto-Pipe. This brass pipe with a lid, a resin trap, and tamping and cleaning tools built into it, was the pinnacle of stoner tech in the late 70s and the 1980s.

In this episode of the LA Times' series, "The Green Room," they visit with Phil and Richard Jergenson, the inventors of the Proto-Pipe, to talk about the 50-year history of this iconic piece of drug paraphernalia.